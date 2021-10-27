Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.23-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.08-5.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.230-$4.380 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

NYSE:EHC traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,493. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.