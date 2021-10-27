Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion.

EDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.31.

EDR traded up 0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 27.13. 1,426,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 33.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 25.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

