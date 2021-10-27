Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

NYSE EXK opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

