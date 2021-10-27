Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Gap Down to $34.39

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.39, but opened at $33.60. Engagesmart shares last traded at $33.76, with a volume of 309 shares trading hands.

ESMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

About Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

