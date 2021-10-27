Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Enphase Energy updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $42.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,160,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 170.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.62. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $93.49 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.84.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

