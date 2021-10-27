Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $247.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.40% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.55.
Shares of ENPH opened at $173.46 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $93.49 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 135.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57.
In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,335.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 124,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 119,824 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $740,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 113.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
Read More: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.