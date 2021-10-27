Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $247.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.55.

Shares of ENPH opened at $173.46 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $93.49 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 135.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,335.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 124,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 119,824 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $740,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 113.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

