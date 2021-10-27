Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $210.00. The stock had previously closed at $173.46, but opened at $197.60. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $215.69, with a volume of 150,340 shares.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.51.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.28, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

