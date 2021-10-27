Entain (LON:ENT) PT Raised to GBX 2,600

Entain (LON:ENT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ENT. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,050 ($26.78).

Get Entain alerts:

LON ENT opened at GBX 2,002 ($26.16) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.56. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,014.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,829.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.