Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Entegris updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.870-$0.920 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.87 to $0.92 EPS.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $132.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.56.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

