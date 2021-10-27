Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

NASDAQ EFSC traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.