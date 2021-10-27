Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.32

Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.32 and last traded at $69.32, with a volume of 1325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.01.

EVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 821.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 43,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

