Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EPOKY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $25.48 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

