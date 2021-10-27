Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Short Interest Update

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:EQUEY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,735. Equatorial Energia has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.
Equatorial Energia Company Profile
