Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Short Interest Update

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EQUEY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,735. Equatorial Energia has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.

Get Equatorial Energia alerts:

Equatorial Energia Company Profile

Equatorial Energia SA operates as a holding company. The firm invests in the capital stock of other companies, consortiums, and undertakings that operates in the electricity sector or in similar activities. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Transmission, Services, Trading, Central and Other.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.