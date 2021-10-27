Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

NYSE:BKR opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of -856.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 19.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 374,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 60,557 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 30.7% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 99,992 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,172,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 50.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,226,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 409,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 33.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,466,000 after buying an additional 753,234 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $212,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,803,373 shares of company stock worth $1,256,891,526. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.