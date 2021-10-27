Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Preferred Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a report released on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.21. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

PFBC opened at $70.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $71.41.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.