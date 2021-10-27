Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FVI. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.34.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$6.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$12.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$148.09 million for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

