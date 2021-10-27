Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QSR. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$81.64 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.24.

Shares of QSR opened at C$71.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.35. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$67.77 and a twelve month high of C$87.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$79.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

