Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

ELS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

NYSE ELS opened at $85.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

