Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$2.970 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on EQR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.31.

EQR stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.13. The company had a trading volume of 86,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,839. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.56. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

