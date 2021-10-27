Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Senior Officer Acquires C$10,250.00 in Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Senior Officer Robert Jenkins acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 705,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,095.51.
TSE ERD traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market cap of C$122.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39.
Erdene Resource Development Company Profile
