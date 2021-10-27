Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Senior Officer Acquires C$10,250.00 in Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Senior Officer Robert Jenkins acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 705,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,095.51.

TSE ERD traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market cap of C$122.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Bayan Khundii Gold Project comprising 2,309 hectares located in the Bayankhongor province in Mongolia.

