ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) was downgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of ERYTECH Pharma stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

