Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Position Increased by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,355,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,323. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 18.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

