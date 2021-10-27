Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Essex Property Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.390-$12.490 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.150-$3.250 EPS.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $341.92. 430,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.31. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $345.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,352,315. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.05.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.