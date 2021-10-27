EvenCoin (EVN) Achieves Market Cap of $92,743.56

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $92,743.56 and approximately $183,908.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.67 or 0.00510164 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001381 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.66 or 0.01027414 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

