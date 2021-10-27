Evergy (EVRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evergy has set its FY21 guidance at $3.20-3.40 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $3.200-$3.400 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Evergy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVRG stock opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 19,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,792.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evergy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Evergy worth $32,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

