EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.09% of EverQuote worth $19,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 67.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in EverQuote by 26.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

In other EverQuote news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $51,120.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 110,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $32,399.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,467.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,547 shares of company stock valued at $747,777. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $416.95 million, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.30.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

