EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.610-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $574 million-$583 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $575.57 million.

Shares of EVTC stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. 303,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,721. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

EVTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVERTEC stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of EVERTEC worth $14,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

