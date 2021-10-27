Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Position Trimmed by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after buying an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,662,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after buying an additional 43,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

EXAS stock opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $89.65 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

