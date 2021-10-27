Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.750-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Extra Space Storage also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.75 to $6.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.86. 563,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $194.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.25 and a 200-day moving average of $164.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 94.70%.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.71.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Extra Space Storage stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Extra Space Storage worth $77,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

