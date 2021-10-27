Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75 to $6.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.57. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.750-$6.850 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.71.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.86. 563,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.71. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $194.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Extra Space Storage stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Extra Space Storage worth $77,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.