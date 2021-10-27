Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.80

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.80 and last traded at $67.80, with a volume of 26 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOG. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,036,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 997.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 920,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,567,000 after acquiring an additional 837,031 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $26,142,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 71.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,919,000 after acquiring an additional 684,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $22,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

