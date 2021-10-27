F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.710-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.23 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.71-2.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.22.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $12.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.00. The stock had a trading volume of 62,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.41. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $129.43 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $264,186.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,653 shares in the company, valued at $15,780,642.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,628 shares of company stock worth $2,171,409. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

