Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Truist

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lowered by Truist from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $398.48.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $315.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.26 and a 200-day moving average of $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,348,783 shares of company stock worth $838,275,510 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $4,104,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 31.5% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 123,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 29.0% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.