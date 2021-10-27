Fantom Achieves Market Cap of $8.24 Billion (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Fantom has a market cap of $8.24 billion and approximately $2.23 billion worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 33.4% against the dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for $3.24 or 0.00005512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.19 or 0.00209862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00098650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

