Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.45% of Farmland Partners worth $23,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 224,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 112,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 72,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

In other news, Director John A. Good acquired 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $108,633. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.53 million, a PE ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FPI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farmland Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.