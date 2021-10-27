Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 2,786 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JKHY stock opened at $174.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.94. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.