Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 537,177 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,177 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.23% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $18,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,274,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,524,000 after buying an additional 689,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,920 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,163 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.9% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,426,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 190.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,816,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,735 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.