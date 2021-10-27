Federated Hermes Inc. Has $17.58 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,452 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $17,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,576,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 164,586 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,949,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.