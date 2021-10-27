Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,751 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $14,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.7% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 138.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 73.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.5% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 341,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

POR stock opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

