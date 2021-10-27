Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of United Rentals worth $16,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

NYSE:URI opened at $357.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.25 and a 52-week high of $370.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

