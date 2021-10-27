FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,070 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 107,314 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,911,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 736.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 10,279 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,848 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after acquiring an additional 26,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $237.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.74. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

