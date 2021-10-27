Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.