Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Acquires A$30,855.28 in Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan bought 35,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.86 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of A$30,855.28 ($22,039.49).

Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan acquired 16,915 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of A$14,428.50 ($10,306.07).

The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46.

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

