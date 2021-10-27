Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) vs. First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Critical Analysis

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Finward Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.67%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Finward Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 24.33% 10.98% 1.09% First Guaranty Bancshares 18.04% 12.63% 0.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finward Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.13 $16.60 million N/A N/A First Guaranty Bancshares $124.46 million 1.64 $20.32 million $2.09 10.00

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Finward Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

