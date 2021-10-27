Fir Tree Capital Management LP Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP trimmed its position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,602 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ACON S2 Acquisition by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STWO opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

