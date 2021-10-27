Fir Tree Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in two (NYSE:TWOA) by 459.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919,403 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 5.07% of TWO worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TWO in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TWO in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in TWO in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TWO in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in TWO in the first quarter valued at $199,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TWO alerts:

Shares of TWO stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. two has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

TWO Company Profile

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for two (NYSE:TWOA).

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.