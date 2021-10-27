Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $4.84 Million in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of TB SA Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,791,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TB SA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TBSA opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA).

Receive News & Ratings for TB SA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TB SA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.