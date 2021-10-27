Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $9.33 Million in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 961,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of ScION Tech Growth II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000.

SCOB stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

