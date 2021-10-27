Fir Tree Capital Management LP Purchases 41,840 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,840 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $15,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 720,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after buying an additional 52,368 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $17,278,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,273,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

