Fir Tree Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 703,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 7.01% of RXR Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $486,000.

RXR Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

